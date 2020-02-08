Govt reconstitutes J&KSTIC & its Executive Committee

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The government on Friday reconstituted the J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC) and Executive Committee of J&K Science Technology & Innovation Council.

“Lieutenant Governor, J&K and Administrative Secretary, Science and Technology Department will be the Chairman and Member Secretary respectively of the reconstituted Jammu & Kashmir Science Technology & Innovation Council,” the GAD order said.

Chief Secretary, J&K; Administrative Secretary, Finance Department; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department; Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Jammu Kashmir; Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Kashmir; Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Pulwama; Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra; Vice-Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri; Director, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicines, Jammu/Srinagar; Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu; Director, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar; Director, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar; Director, Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Rangreth, Srinagar; Representative (not below the rank of Joint Secretary) Department of Bio-technology Government of India, New Delhi; Representative (not below the rank of Joint Secretary) Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, New Delhi; Representative (not below the rank of Joint Secretary) Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India, New Delhi; Representative (not below the rank of Deputy Director) Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Government of India, New Delhi; Representative (not below the rank of Deputy Director) Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Government of India, New Delhi; Representative (not below the rank of Deputy Director) Department of Space, Government of India, New Delhi; Representative (not below the rank of Deputy Director) Department of Earth Sciences, Government of India, New Delhi; Representative of Private Industry (to be nominated by Chairman) will be its Members, it added.

Executive Committee of Science Technology & Innovation Council will be headed by Chief Secretary, J&K as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Science and Technology Department as Member Secretary and Administrative Secretary, Finance Department; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department and Director, Indian institute of Integrative Medicines, Jammu/Srinagar will be its Members.