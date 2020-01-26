Govt rechristens ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ as ‘J&K’ Police Medal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Saturday rechristened the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal as Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal.

“It is ordered that the words “Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service” wherever appearing in the Government Order No. 332(P) of 2001 dated August 1, 2001, as amended from time to time, shall henceforth be read as “Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service”,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.