Govt ready to discuss all issues in Winter Session of Parliament: PM

New Delhi: The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.
During the session, which will be the last session of Parliament in 2019, there should be high quality of debates in which all MPs should contribute, Modi said.
“We are open to discussions on all issues,” he said addressing journalists at the Parliament complex ahead of the beginning of the session. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
Song of movie ‘Kashmir-the Final Resolution’ released
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper