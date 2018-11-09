Govt. RBI rift not a good sign

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor

The spat and rift between the government and RBI is not a good sign for our nation, which surfaced after the central bank’s Deputy Governor Viral Acharya’s candid speech, warning that undermining the RBI’s autonomy could be “potentially catastrophic”, and “Governments that do not respect central bank independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets”. On the other hand the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is criticising RBI and accusing it of failing to prevent bad loans. But it’s obvious that both are equally responsible and needed to make a complete and developed nation. So they should solve their matter and work with cooperation otherwise, it may tarnish the country’s image among investors, concluding in weakening the economic growth which is already declining because of the fall in rupees and price hike of liquid golds.

Ismail Mulla,

Rajouri.