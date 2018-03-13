Govt project for JK children, youths for psychological rehabilitation

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: More than 3,000 children and youths from Jammu and Kashmir have been taken to various parts of the country as part of a project for psychological rehabilitation of children affected by militancy, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Home Ministry has been conducting Watan Ko Jano and other similar programmes with various agencies to expose the youth of the state on the cultural and socio-economic development taking place in other parts of the country.

“The project is aimed at psychological rehabilitation of children affected by militancy so that they do not feel isolated and depressed. This year more than 3,000 youths are being brought under this programme from Jammu and Kashmir to various parts of the country,” he said replying a written question.

In the current year, 700 children are being taken by the Jammu and Kashmir State Rehabilitation to other parts of the country at a cost of Rs. 1.42 crore.

Another 1,100 children are being taken by the J-K Police at a cost of Rs 1.82 crore and around 1,200 children are being taken by the CAPFs from different districts at a cost of Rs 2.54 crore. (PTI)