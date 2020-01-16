Govt playing ‘hide & seek’ over mobile internet services: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing restoration of 2G mobile internet services in few districts of Jammu region as contemptuous defiance of Supreme Court orders, Harsh Dev Singh lambasted J&K administration for further continuing with its policy of suppression by trampling right of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to people by the Constitution of India. He said that the restoration of obsolete 2G services on post-paid mobiles only tantamount to ban on internet services, which conspicuously has been resumed by administration to ‘save its skin’ in view of SC orders.

Asserting that the Supreme Court orders strictly directed J&K administration to review curbs on mobile internet services to restore it in the manner it was before August 5, 2019, Singh pointed out that apex court categorically declared that freedom of speech and expression and the freedom to practice any profession over medium of internet enjoys constitutional protection. It also held that suspension of internet services can be ordered only for temporary duration under Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Services) rules, 2017, added Harsh.

Accusing J&K government of playing ‘hide and seek’ over mobile internet services, Harsh regretted that restoration of useless 2G connectivity in few districts in Jammu province was not only a cruel joke with people but a contemptuous mockery of SC orders.

Is it a compliance or defiance of orders passed by the Supreme Court, asked Harsh. He said that the decision to restore 2G services was only a face-saving exercise by administration in view of the SC orders and it had directly or indirectly continued to curb civil liberties of the people. “If the government feels that the restoration of full-fledge mobile internet services would re-activate anti national elements, then why does it shy away from pressing into service its abundantly available paraphernalia equipped with high-tech gadgets to check cyber crime? The unjustifiable decisions taken by the government to throw lives of the common people out of gear only corroborated the fact that it was incapable of curbing anti-national elements, malefactors and offenders of law in J&K,” said Harsh.

While questioning the criminal silence of Jammu based BJP leaders on the sensitive issue, he demanded immediate resumption of the 4G mobile internet services in Jammu region.