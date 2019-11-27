Govt orders mandatory use of LED lamps in J&K UT

State Times News

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday made mandatory use of LED Lamps in the UT of J&K.

“In supersession of the Government Order No.71-PDD of 2018 dated February 27, 2018 and in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 18 of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 (Act No.52 of 2001), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for the efficient use of energy and its conservation, hereby directs mandatory use of LEDs in Government buildings/Government Institutions/PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/Industrial and Commercial establishments,” reads the government order.

“The use of Incandescent Lamps in all new buildings constructed in Government Sector /Government Institutions/ Public Sector Units/Autonomous bodies /Industrial and Commercial Establishments is hereby banned with immediate effect and it will be mandatory that in existing buildings falling in the categories above, the Incandescent Lamps shall be replaced by LED Lamps within a period of fifteen days from the date of issuance of this order,” the order stated and added, “Use of LED Lamps shall be a mandatory condition incorporated in release/sanction orders for all the new connections/loads for Government buildings /Institutions /PSUs /Industrial and Commercial establishments and autonomous bodies.