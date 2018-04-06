Govt orders detachment of School Education Deptt officials

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered, with immediate effect, detachment of the officials of the School Education Department, including teaching staff, presently attached in other departments.

All the detached employees shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect and directed to report back to their original places of postings in the school education department from where they have been attached, an order issued by the secretary to the government, school education department, said.

Sanction is hereby accorded to the cancellation of all attachments ordered from time-to-time of the officers and officials, including teaching staff of the school education department, who are presently attached in other departments with immediate effect, it said.

Further, Directors of School Education, Kashmir and Jammu shall henceforth send consolidated reports of detachments in their respective Division to the administrative department for further action, the order said.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered ban on transfer of teaching staff in view of the beginning of the academic session in the Kashmir division and the winter zone of the Jammu division.

It is further ordered that while undertaking rationalisation, the subordinate offices shall obtain prior approval of the respective directors of school education, the order said.

Minister for Education, Finance, Labour & Employment, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the government wants to provide teachers congenial atmosphere and minimise disruption of academic activities.

Bukhari said the government is also pursuing the matter with General Administration Department (GAD) for exempting teaching staff from all non-teaching assignments, including election duties, so that they could be exclusively deployed for the purpose of teaching only.