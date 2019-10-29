Govt orders continuation of officials in UTs of JK, Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Government on Monday ordered the continuation of the officers and officials in the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The General Administration Department, (GAD) order reads that all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, other officers & officials serving in the State of Jammu and Kashmir were invited to Section 91 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 which reads as:

“9.1 Provisions as to continuance of officers in same post.

Par panel to examine administration, welfare of people in J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma will examine the functioning of administration, development and people’s welfare in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the panel has also decided to examine the issues of national register of citizens (NRC) in Assam, national security, intelligence coordination and counter terrorism.

“The committee will examine administration, development and people’s welfare in the Union Territories of: (i) Andaman & Nicobar Islands; (ii) Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” according to the bulletin.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated and the two Union territories will come into effect on October 31.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will also look into the rising crime in Delhi-NCR.

The panel, which had met thrice before, was briefed by top officials of Delhi Police on the worsening traffic situation in the national capital.

The standing committee will also deliberate on left wing extremism, coastal security, and security of vital installations in the country.

It is likely to be briefed by top officials on these subjects.

The role of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in mitigating recent floods will also be discussed by the panel.



In terms of the aforesaid Section, the GAD order said every person who, immediately before the appointed day i.e. 31° of October, 2019, is holding or discharging the duties of any post or office in connection with the affairs of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir in any area which on that day falls within one of the successor Union territory shall continue to hold the same post or office in that Successor Union territory, and shall be deemed, on and from that day, to have been duly appointed to the post or office by the Government of, or other appropriate authority in, that successor Union territory.