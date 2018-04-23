Govt orders closure of private tuition centers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In order to remove distractions in and around schools and to put in place a regulatory mechanism for improving the academic environment in the State, Minister for Education, Finance and Labour & Employment, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said all those private tuition centers which offer tuitions up to class 12th will be closed for time being and the decision in this regard will be reviewed on fortnightly basis.

However, the order shall have no bearing on coaching centres which provide coaching for professional courses for the students who have already passed 12th class examination.

The decision was taken during a meeting with the officers of Education Department including Chief Education Officers and Principals of Government Higher Secondary Schools.

During the meeting, Altaf Bukhari directed the officials to compile the list of all the teachers working in the coaching centers and also asked the school authorities to conduct a parent-teacher meeting once every week.

While directing the principals to be in regular touch with respective CEOs, Altaf Bukhari asked them to report the problem, if any, to the concerned CEO so that an appropriate decision can be taken, immediately.

The meeting was attended by Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo, Joint Directors of School Education, CEOs of various districts of Kashmir and Principals of Higher Secondary Schools.

Seeking feedback from the heads of educational institutes, Altaf Bukhari emphasized that it is a moral as well as an ethical duty of educational heads to ensure that they treat students in their respective institutions as their own children.

Emphasizing the need for student counseling, the Minister said as academicians it is important to ensure the safety and better future of students. He said proper counseling could surely help the students towards a better future.

While urging the students to concentrate on their studies, Altaf Bukhari sought cooperation from every section of the society to ensure disruption-free academic activities in the Valley. He appealed the students to join their schools and colleges and resume their class work.