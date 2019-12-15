Govt orders closure of pharmacy shops inside GMC, SSH, other hospitals

Rs 8 Cr annual loss to J&K exchequer

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered the closure of four pharmacy shops being run by Sanyog Enterprises Private Limited.

The action came on receipt of the report carried out on the STATE TIMES report regarding pharmacy shops inside Government Medical College, Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu and other government hospitals running beyond authorised period.

Several notices were served to the operators of these shops, Sanyog Enterprises Private Limited to close their establishments. However, the shops were still functioning.

STATE TIMES in its edition dated December 7, exclusively published a report under caption “J&K exchequer suffers Rs 8 Cr losses annually as 22 pharmacy shops operate ‘illegally’ in GMC, Govt Hospitals” exposing the nexus. The permission to open 55 pharmacy shops in government hospitals was granted in 2015 during the tenure of Choudhary Lal Singh as Health Minister.

J&K Medical Supplies Corporation and Sanyog Enterprises ignored the High Court orders for the closure of these shops.

The petitioner Sanjay Kumar told STATE TIMES that there is a nexus between the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Sanyog Enterprises and officials of Health Department, who are hand in glove with each other.

Pertinent to mention that hese medical shops were permitted to sell pharmacy in 55 hospitals in Jammu province in terms of tender NIT JKMSCL/Pharmacy/2015/107 dated 27 November, 2015. The bidding amount of Rs 21,51,00,000 quoted by Sanyog Enterprises was declared as the highest bidder.

Against allotment of 55 locations, only 22 shops are presently running and rest have been closed. The medical shops were operated by the highest bidder Sanyog Enterprises only in those hospitals where the sales were high, said Sanjay Kumar.

RTI activist Som Nath Dabgotra said, “There was a huge nexus and these shops were selling medicines at exorbitant rates. The government has acted after the STATE TIMES report and we want a probe into the entire matter.”

“All those officers who are involved in allowing the shops to run illegally should be booked,” Dabgotra said.