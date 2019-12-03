Govt open to further reforms: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination.
The government has taken various steps, including reduction of corporate tax, she said at India-Sweden Business Summit here.
“I only can invite and assure that the Government of India is committed for further reforms in various sectors whether it is banking, mining or insurance and so on,” she said.
She invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.
India plans to invest about Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure sector in the next five years. (PTI)
