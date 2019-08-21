Govt notifies schedule for hearing of public grievances by Advisors

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The government on Tuesday notified the schedule of hearing of public grievances by the Advisors to the Governor at both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

As per the order issued today, all the Advisors shall be hearing public hearing on days allotted to them in every week in Srinagar as well as in Jammu.

In Srinagar, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar shall now be hearing public grievances on every Tuesday, K K Sharma on Friday, K Skandan on Monday and Advisor Farooq Khan on Thursday from 10 to 12 noon at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonwar. Similarly in Jammu, K Vijay Kumar would hear public grievances on every Thursday, K K Sharma on Tuesday, K Skandan on Friday and Advisor Farooq Khan on Monday from 10 to 12 noon at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu.