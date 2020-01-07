Govt nominates Judicial Officers for NJA Training Programmes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government nominated Judicial Officers for attending National Judicial Academy (NJA) Training Programmes scheduled to be held from January 10 to February 27, 2020 at Bhopal.

In a letter to the Registrar, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, Registrar General, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Sanjay Dhar informed that the Judicial officers have been nominated for attending the training programmes.

“Chain Lal Bavoria, Additional Judge, Anti-Corruption Cases, Jammu and Masrat Roohi, District Judge (presently attached with High Court Wing, Srinagar) have been nominated for Workshop for Additional District Judges scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12; Rimpi Rani, Munsiff, Reasi and Amandeep Kour, Munsiff, Chenani for Orientation Programme for Junior Division Judges scheduled to be held from January 10 to 16; Nighat Sultana, Additional District Judge (Bank Cases) Jammu and Balbir Lal, Additional District Judge (Bank Cases) Srinagar for Refresher Course for Commercial Courts scheduled to be held from January 17 to 19; Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Principal District & Session Judge, Kulgam and Ashok Shavan, Principal District & Session Judge, Bhadarwah for Seminar for Principal District & Sessions Judges on Access to Justice and Legal Aid scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 2; Rajesh Sekhri, Special Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu and Mohan Singh Parihar, Special Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Srinagar for Refresher Course for Money Laundering Courts scheduled to be held from February 7 to 9; Essar-ul-Nabi, Munsiff, Dangiwacha and Sidhant Vaid, Munsiff, Bani for Orientation Program for Junior Divison Judges scheduled to be held from February 21 to 27; Sunit Gupta, District Judge (presently attached with High Court Wing, Jammu) and Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Additional D&SJ, Sopore for attending Workshop for Additional District Judges scheduled to be held from February 21 to 23, 2020,” Dhar said.

Dhar further requested Registrar NJA to make arrangements for boarding, lodging and transport of the nominated judicial officers as per the travel plan.