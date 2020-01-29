Govt nominates First Appellate Authority, PIOs under RTI Act 2005

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday nominated First Appellate Authority and Public Information Officers (PIOs) in the Finance Department under Right to Information Act 2005.

“In terms of Section 5 (1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of officers of Finance Department as Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authority to dispose the applications under Right to Information Act 2005,” reads the order issued by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

As per order, Shafat Yehya, Dy. Director (Budget) will act as PIO for Budget Section; Ghulzar Ahmed Parray, Accounts Officer (Codes) for Codes Section; Mohammad Shafi, Accounts Officer (Resources) for Resources Section; and Mohammad Amin Shah, Under Secretary to Government for Administration Section.

Mohammad Yaqoob Itoo, Director General (Budget) will act as First Appellate Authority for Budget Section; S.L Pandita, Director General (Codes) for Codes Section; Showkat Hussain Mir, Joint Director/CEO Resources for Resources Section; and Dr. Zakir Hussain, Dy. Secretary to Government for Administration Section.