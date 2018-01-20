Govt neglected Home Guards: Kamla

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Hundreds of Home Guards continued protest here, demanding implementation of Supreme Court verdict in their favour.

Under the aegis of All Jammu and Kashmir Home Guard Welfare Association, the protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to fulfill their demands.

Home Guards Association demanded that J&K Government should implement Supreme Court orders to adjust Home Guards of State as regular Constables.

Lashing out severely on BJP-PDP Government for ignoring the long pending demand of Home Guards of J&K State, State President Kamla Sharma said that on one hand State Government had given permanent jobs to 9,000 stone pelters and surrendered militants of the State and on the other side it had deliberately ignored the Home Guards of the State who at the stake of their lives are serving the State in all conditions on just a miserable salary of Rs 545 per month.

She said that government is provoking the nationalist and dedicated Home Guards to come on roads against the government for their rights.