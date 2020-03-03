Govt mulls to create Material Bank for J&K’s infrastructural growth: Murmu

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here.

The delegation led by Chairman, JKCCC, Ghulam Jeelani Purza, apprised the Lieutenant Governor about their concerning issues and other impediments in the progress of development projects across Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation comprising the members form Jammu and Kashmir divisions put forth the issues related to delayed payments which they construe as the main reason for slow pace of works.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that the Government is committed to release all their authorized payments. He said that comprehensive budgeting has to be done in this regard which can bring some immediate changes on the ground for all the stakeholders.

The Lt Governor said that Government is already planning to create a Material Bank for smooth infrastructural growth of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are mulling to create our own material bank which will help us bring all the raw material under one-roof,” he said.

Speaking to a delegation, The Lt Governor hailed the role of local contractors and builders in putting Jammu and Kashmir back on the track of development and prosperity. He said that separate internet counters would be setup district-wise, so that they (contractors) could file their tenders and GST and Income-Tax returns.