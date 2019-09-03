Govt mulling to establish 42 new outlets within healthcare institutions

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJAK) at district hospital Ganderbal-urging officials to provide hassle-free services to the general public.

During the inauguration, it was given out that the government is mulling to establish 42 new outlets within healthcare institutions in the state (19 in Jammu division and 23 in Kashmir division).

The regulatory clearance for operating these shops has been obtained for 14 stores whereas 30 stores are in the pipeline & expected to open in a fortnight.

The Financial Commissioner was accompanied by State Drug Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization, Lotika Khajuria, Deputy Drugs Controller, Kashmir, Irfana Ahmad among other senior officers of the department.