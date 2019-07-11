Govt modifies minimum qualification for Accounts Assistants

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday made partial modification in qualification for appointment to the post of Accounts Assistants.

“In partial modification to Government order No. 515-F of 2018 dated November 30, 2018 it is hereby ordered that the minimum qualification of candidates for selection to the post of Accounts Assistants shall be Graduation or above from a, recognised University with a minimum of 50 per cent marks for Open Merit and 45 per cent marks for Reserved Category in Commerce, Business Administration, Science, Computer Applications/IT and any other discipline with Mathematics, Statistics or Economics as one of the subjects,” reads the order issued by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.