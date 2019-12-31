Govt makes ‘property returns’ mandatory for employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government asked all public servants to declare their assets and liabilities and those of their spouses and dependent children.

“As per provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir, Public Men and Public Servants, Declaration of Assets and other Provisions Act 1983 amended thereafter from time to time, every public servant has to submit to the prescribed authority, a return of all the assets possessed by him/her and his/her family members within three months after he/she becomes a public servant and thereafter submit annual returns of the assets held by him/her and his/her family members in the month of January every year and shall state the reasons for increase, if any, in the assets and source thereof,” reads the circular issued by Finance department, J&K.

In order to ensure adherence to the instructions contained in the aforesaid Act, it is impressed upon all the Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service and Jammu and Kashmir Subordinate Accounts Service to ensure submission and delivery of their property returns for the year, 2019 by or before January 31, 2020 in the office of Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, J&K/Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir/Jammu.

“The Members who fail to comply with the instructions shall be dealt with, understanding rules without any further correspondence in this behalf. Further, no pending Annual Property Return shall be entertained after the due date.” the circular stated.