Govt lost moral right to continue in office: Cong

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee said that the Governor’s annoyance over the functioning of the government machinery has reflected the state of affairs of the present government in the State and it has lost moral right to continue in office.

In a statement JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that it is a matter of serious concern that the highest Constitutional institution in the state had to express displeasure and dissatisfaction over the functioning of the government machinery which vindicated the opposition stand that present government is a total failure on all fronts.

Reiterating the charge that present coalition has failed to deliver on all fronts and brought miseries to all sections of the society, JKPCC said that the tall claims of the PDP-BJP government have proved to be hollow and the ground situation is totally different.

The government claims are not visible on ground and all claims of good governance, transparency and accountability proved to be false. The functioning of various important institutions have been under question while government has been itself weakening the anti-graft bodies and institutions like Accountability Commission, Vigilance Commission or The Information Commission, by one or the other way and by not taking any follow up actions despite efforts of these institutions to deliver. In these circumstances, the present government has lost moral right to continue in office especially in the wake of recent observations of the head of the State.