Govt issues instructions on GeM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday issued instructions to all administrative Departments while purchasing Goods & Services through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

In continuation to Circular instructions issued vide No.A/2l(03)-I-partfile-II-1136 dated 24.01.2020,

The government circular brought into the notice of all administrative Departments that Rule 21 of General Financial Rules, 2017 stipulates as “Every Officer incurring or authorizing expenditure from public moneys should be guided by high standards of financial propriety. Every Officer should also enforce financial order and strict economy and see that all relevant financial rules and regulations are observed, by his own office and by subordinate disbursing officers. Every Officer is expected to exercise the same vigilance in respect of expenditure incurred from public moneys as a person of ordinary prudence would exercise in respect of expenditure of his own money.”

Accordingly, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department instructed all administrative departments while purchasing Goods & Services through GeM that the procuring authorities will certify the reasonability of the rates and the same shall be ascertained by using the Business Analytics (BA) tools available on GeM including the last purchase price on GeM, Departments own last purchase price, market price etc.

In order to ensure that the rates are competitive and reasonable, Mehta said, the Departments are advised to use option of bidding, reverse auction provided on the GeM.