Govt issues final seniority list of PWD employees

JAMMU: The government on Thursday issued final seniority list of Works Supervisor/Draftsmen, Mechanic, Foremen and equivalent Work Shop Assistants (Civil)/Mechnnical/Electrical etc. (Degree/diploma holders) as on January 1, 2019.

“A joint final seniority list of draftsmen R&B/Hydraulic having acquired degree/AMIE (Section A&B)/3 years diploma was issued vide CO. No. 463-works-of 2002 dated October 16, 2002 under endorsement No. PW(Estt)/l7/97/Coord dated October 16, 2002; and after separation of PWD and Hydraulic wings, common tentative seniority list of above mentioned official mentioning all Draftsmen /Works Supervisors / equivalents was issued for inviting objections from stake holders vide Govt. Oder No. I02 PW(R&B) of 2017 dated March 20, 2017,” reads the PWD order.

“After receiving and disposing the objection received by the Department, final seniority list of aforesaid officials was issued vide Govt. order No. 502 PW(R&B)of 2017 dated December 22, 2017 and after issuance of final seniority list mentioned above notifications for acceptance of higher qualifications in respect of some more officials have been issued, which entails their inclusion in the seniority list,” the order added.

“Vide Government Order No.405-PW(R&B) of 2018 dated July 16, 2018, six l/c Junior Engineers have been regularized as Junior Engineers by the Department and vide notification No. Nil dated January 12, 2019, tentative seniority list was issued for inviting objections from the concerned officials. In response, 10 objections for making corrections in date of birth and date of appointment were received which have been accepted,” the order further stated and added, “Now therefore final seniority list of Draftsmen (Civil) Works supervisor/Draftsmen (Mechanical), Senior Mechanic, Foreman (Civil) Mechanical/ Work Shop Assistants and Draftsman Electric etc. belonging to PW(R&B) Department is hereby issued.”

(The detailed list is available on our website www.statetimes.in)








