Govt issues checklist for Medical Reimbursement Claims

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday issued a checklist for Medical Reimbursement Claims. “While examining the Medical Reimbursement Claims submitted to Finance Department by the various Administrative Departments for consideration in relaxation of the J&K Civil Services (Medical Attendance-cum-Allowance) Rules, 1990, it has been observed that most of the cases are incomplete in various aspects as per rules in vogue and are submitted without the prior approval of Competent Authority in the departments,” reads the circular issued by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department. “In order to ensure speedy disposal of Medical Reimbursement claims and with the aim to avoid any hardship to the claimants, a checklist has been devised. The check list, duly filled, shall be furnished by the Administrative Departments along with the medical reimbursement proposals to the Finance Department for seeking concurrence in relaxation of rules,” the circular stated.

Accordingly, it added, all the Administrative Secretaries are requested to ensure that the Medical Reimbursement Claims are submitted to the Finance Department along with the checklist. Incomplete cases shall not be entertained by the Finance Department, it stated.