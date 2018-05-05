Govt invites Coordination Committee of clerical cadre for talks

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday invited the Coordination Committee of All Departments Clerical Staff Association for talks so that the issues between the government and employees would be resolved.

“The government has extended an invitation to the Coordination Committee for talks on May 6, 2018, at Banquet Hall, Srinagar,” said Babu Hussain Malik, Association President while talking to reporters here.

On the call given by the All Departments Clerical Staff Association, the clerical cadre observed complete Kaam Chhoro Hartal on 12th consecutive day in all the district headquarters of Jammu province seeking implementation of Seventh Pay Commission, removal of pay anomalies and enhancement of medical allowance besides conduct of DPC of the cadre.

Reacting over the invitation, the leaders said that strike shall continue till issuance of order for removal of pay anomalies of clerical cadre of 5th Pay Commission while granting the pay scale of Rs 4,000-6,000 to Junior Assistant, Rs 4,500-7,000 to Senior Assistant and Rs 5,500-9,000 to Head Assistant. The team led by Ravi Singh Bahu, Sukhbir Singh, Munish Sharma, Kuldeep Singh and others had visited various government offices and treasuries in Samba/Kathua Districts. The Coordination Committee welcomed the support given by All J&K Judicial Employees Welfare Association to the clerical cadre.

Ravi Singh Bhau, Anil Mehta, Sukhbir Singh, Ashish Sharma, Bharat Bushan, Munish Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Rohit George, Ashok Singh, Yash Paul Sharma, Bharat Bushan Kotwal, Meenakshi Shama, Nazir Bhat, Mohammad Saleem, Mohd Latief, Onkar Verma, Arun Shama, Harvinder Singh, Ansuya Gupta, Umar Jan, Sewa Ram Rathore, Kuldeep Kotwal, Yash Sharma, Kirpal Singh, Vikas Chander, Mukhtiyar Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Mohammad Sadiq, Naresh Sharma, Om Parkash, Sandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Darshan Angurana, Sham Lal, Ali Mohammad, Uday Singh Pathania, Vijay Kumar, Mangal Singh, Sharda, Indu Bala and Mohammad Safir Quershi were also present.

Meanwhile, Medical Employee Association of Associated Hospitals, Jammu, appealed to the government to consider the genuine demands of the clerical cadre.

In the meeting held here, Farooq Kouser urged the authority to solve the genuine demands of the clerical employee failing which the medical employees will be forced to adopt the path of agitation in support of ongoing strike of clerical staff. Davinder Rathore, Naresh, Madhu Khajuria, Thakur Rangeel Singh and Tripta Chib from GMC, Jammu; S.K Dutta and Bishan Verma, CD Hospital, Jammu and Pawanjeet Kour, Satvir Singh and Sarishta Jamwal from SMGSH, Jammu were also present.

All Jammu and Kashmir Electric Department Linemen & Workers Union, Jammu, also extended full support to the ongoing pen down strike of clerical cadre.

In the meeting held here, Vijay Gupta, Chairman of the union, said that the demands of clerical staff are genuine and asked government to consider the demands within fifteen days. Others who were present in the meeting include Antal, Anil Singh Slathia, Tara Chand, Girdhari LaI, Pawan Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Kartar Nath, Pawan Kumar, Govind Ram and Ravinder Sharma were also present.