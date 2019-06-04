Govt increases honorarium for elected reps of Municipal Bodies

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The government has increased the honorarium and other facilities to Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors of the Municipal Corporations of Jammu and Srinagar.

In accordance with the notification issued by the Government, the Mayor shall be paid an honorarium of Rs 50000 per month besides his allowances as a councillor. Similarly, the Deputy Mayor shall be paid an honorarium of Rs 25000 per month besides his allowances as a Councillor.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor shall also be entitled to use Corporation vehicle for official purpose, have landline connection at office and residence besides telephone facility subject to a monthly ceiling of Rs 1000. They shall also be entitled to claim HRA not exceeding of Rs. 5000 per month in case they do not have any accommodation within the territorial limits of the Corporation.

The Corporators of Municipal Corporations shall be paid monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000 besides sitting allowance of Rs. 1000 for attending the meeting of the Corporation.

Similarly, the honorarium of President, Vice President and members of Municipal Councils/Committees have also been increased. The honorarium of the President shall be Rs 15000 and that of Vice President of the Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees shall be Rs 10000 and Rs 8000 respectively.

The Councillors of Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees shall be paid monthly honorarium of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 4000 respectively besides sitting allowance of Rs. 759 and Rs. 500 respectively for attending the meeting of the Council/Committee. They shall also be entitled to reimbursement of usage of telephone facility subject to monthly ceiling of Rs 500.