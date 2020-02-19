Govt holds public grievance camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To reach out to people and address their developmental concerns, officers of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Department of Industries on Tuesday took stock of people’s grievances during a day-long public grievance camp held at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.

During the programme, a large number of deputations and individuals from Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara among other areas of Kashmir region met the officers and highlighted their issues.

During the camp, several service matter cases were also taken up. The deputations sought an early redress from the government.

During the day-long camp Director, Rural Development, Kashmir listened to the grievances and assured the deputations and individuals that all their issues would be looked into for prompt redress.