Govt has no policy to control traffic: JKNPP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party on Saturday staged protest against the worst condition of traffic system in the Jammu city especially the road towards High Court from Rehari Chungi Ambphalla Newplot, Talab Tillo and Jewel Canal Road.

While addressing media persons here, Neeraj Gupta, Zonal President Jammu JKNPP emphasised that this situation becomes worst with the opening of secretariat in Jammu as the vehicles on the road have increased upto 50 per cent.

“It is very strange that the State Coalition Government as well as Traffic Police is paying no heed towards effective measures to improve the traffic system. He said that the traffic lights as well as CCTV cameras are not working properly. Traffic Police despite of maintaining the traffic system is busy in imposing penalties in shape of Challan over the common man,” he said.

Gupta mentioned that out of two fly over projects one fly-over project which was approved and sanctioned by the then State Government in 2007 connecting Shakuntla crossing with Rehari Chungi and Ambhalla near Petrol Pump and also on New Plot, Janipur, High Court Road was dropped merely on the ground that the State declined to bear the cost of land compensation to the people whose land was to be acquired for this project.

JKNPP on behalf of the people of Jammu city demanded starting of this much awaited project at the earliest.

Jagdish Singh Baryal Zonal Vice President, Joginder Singh General Secretary, Surat Lal, Anil Sharma, Mela Ram, Tejinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Kewel Krishan, Anwar and Ashok Kumar also joined the protest.