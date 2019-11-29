Govt grants TA to J&K UT employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday granted Transport Allowance (TA) to the employees of Union Territory of J&K with revised rates.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Transport Allowance in favour of employees of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The government employees drawing pay in the pay Level 9 and above, Level 3 and above but below Level 9 and upto Level 2 and posted in the cities have been granted transport allowance per month at the rate of Rs. 7200+DA, Rs. 3600+DA and Rs. 1350+DA respectively while the employees posted at all other places have been granted transport allowance at the rate of Rs. 3600+DA, Rs. 1800+DA and Rs. 900+DA respectively” the government order stated.

“The allowance shall not be admissible to those employees who have been provided with/avail the facility of Government transport or use official vehicle. In respect of those employees who opt to continue in their pre-revised Pay-structure/Pay Scales, the corresponding Level in the Pay Matrix of the post occupied on January 1, 2016 as indicated in J&K Civil Services Revised Pay Rules, 2018 would determine the allowance under these orders and physically disabled employees viz. visually impaired, orthopedically handicapped, deaf and dumb/hearing impaired, spinal deformity, shall be paid Transport Allowance at double the normal rates, which shall, in no case, be less than Rs.2250 per month plus applicable rates of Dearness Allowance. Benefit of Conveyance Allowance available to above categories of employees under Article 328-E of J&K CSR Vol-I shall not be available,” reads the order.

During leave, the order said, the allowance will not be admissible for the calendar month(s) wholly covered by leave and the allowance will not be admissible during the period of deputation abroad.

If an employee is absent from the Headquarters/Place of Posting for full calendar month(s) due to tour, he/she will not be entitled to Transport Allowance during that/those calendar month/months, however, if the absence does not cover any calendar month(s) in full, Transport Allowance will be admissible for full month, it added.

The allowance may be granted during such training, if no Transport Facility/Travelling Allowance/Daily Allowance is provided for attending the training institute and during official tour in the training course, the allowance will not be admissible when the period of the tour covers the whole calendar month. Also, during training abroad, no Transport Allowance will be admissible when the period of such training covers the whole calendar month, the order stated.

“During inspection/survey duty by Members of Special Parties within the city but exceeding 8 Kms, from the Headquarters or during continuous field duty either in or outside Headquarters, Transport Allowance is given to compensate for the expenditure incurred for commuting to and fro between the place of duty and residence. In case when one gets Road Mileage/Daily Allowance or free transportation for field/inspection/survey duty or tour for a period covering the whole calendar month, he/she will not be entitled to Transport Allowance during that calendar month(s).

Vacation staff is entitled to Transport Allowance provided no free transport facility is given to such staff, however, the allowance shall not be admissible when such vacation spell, including all kinds of leave, cover the whole calendar month(s). As a government employee under suspension is not required to attend office, he/she is not entitled to Transport Allowance during suspension where suspension covers full calendar month(s). This position will hold good even if the suspension period is finally treated as duty. Where suspension period covers a calendar month partially, Transport Allowance payable for that month shall be reduced proportionately” the order read. These orders shall be effective from October 31, 2019.