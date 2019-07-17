Govt grants Selection Grade to 78 Jr Scale KAS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday granted Selection Grade to 78 members of Junior Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and three of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I (Under Secretaries).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Selection Grade (non-functional) of Rs. 15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5600 (pre-revised), in favour of the members of the Junior Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I (Under Secretaries),” reads the GAD order.

Selection Grade has been granted in favour of Junior Scale KAS Officers namely Reetika Arora, Preeti Sharma, Nazia Hassan, Shurjeel Ali Naiku, Shafiq Ahmad, Sanjeev Sharma, Akhil Sadotra, Shoaib Noor, Sona Gupta, Mohd Farooq, Manisha, Danish Rasool Mir, Seema Parihar, Riaz Ahmed, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Manoj Kumar, Lekh Raj, Dr. Ranjeet Singh, Priya Darshani Gautam, Moksha Dogra, Aamir Choudhary, Mushtaq Ahmad Maqdoomi, Amit Kumar, Manmeet Kumar, Asif Amin Chandel, Jaliel Ahmad Mir, Deep Novel Kour, Mohd Imran Niak, Diksha Bamba, Ashu Kumari, Arti, Angel Kotwal, Shalini Raina, Arshi Rasool, Neha Bakshi, Anuradha, Snober Jameel, Raman Sharma, Pankaj Sasan, Arjumand Yaqoob, Malvika Sharma, Shruti Bhardwaj, Raoof Iqbal, Umer Gulzar, Safiya Abdullah, Zuber Ahmad Bhat, Tahir Ahmad Magray, Syed Farhana Asgar, Auqil Nuvaid, Mohammad Zubair Lattoo, Muazzam Ali, Priya Lakshmi, Mohd Azhar Lone, Asiya Nazir, Rashi Dutta, Akansha Kalsotra, Preeti Sharma, Saniya Malik, Mamta Raiput, Shafqet Ali, Bilal Ahmad Najar, Abdul Rashid Raina, Mohammad Yousf Ganaie, Mudasir Ahmad, Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal, Surinder Singh, Irshad Ahmed Sheikh, Vikram Kumar, Showkat Hussain Ganie, Mohd Ashraf Wani, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Rehana Tabassam, Rajani Bala, Mukesh Thappa, Javaid Iqbal, Yasir Arafat Choudhary, Mohd Taqi and Neha Sharma.

Selection Grade has also been granted in favour of members of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I include Agya Anand, Hakim Riyaz-ul-Haq and Rameshwar Kumar.