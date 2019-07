Govt gives In-situ promotion to 45 Masters/Jr Asstts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday ordered In-Situ promotion of 45 Masters/Junior Assistants in School Education Department .

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Time Bound Promotion (In-Situ) to Higher Standard of pay scales scheme in terms of SRO-14 of 1996 dated January 15, 1996, SRO-225 dated July 4, 1997 and SRO-42 dated February 2, 2011 in favour of 45 Masters/Junior Assistants,” reads the order issued by Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education Jammu.

The In-Situ promotion accorded in favour Amir Chand Master Govt MS Purana Daroor Zone Reasi; Paras Ram Master Govt HSS Jamola zone Peeri District Rajouri; Azad Hussain Shah Master Govt Middle School Mangloom Zone Mankote District Poonch; Manoj Kumar Sangra Master Govt Girls HS Kootah District Kathua; Pushpa Devi Master Govt HSS Barwal District Kathua; Rajinder Kumar Master Govt MS Dalhan Zone Poonch District Poonch; Rajesh Gupta Master Govt HSS Sunjwan District Jammu; Mohd Shakeel Master Govt MS Kurhad Zone Darhal District Rajouri; Mansa Ram Master Govt Girls HS Bhaddu District Kathua; Rattan Chand Master Govt HSS Parnalla District Kathua; Parvinder Singh Master Govt HS Fatehpur District Poonch; Manohar Lal Master Govt HS Garh Malti District Kathua; Rehan Jan Master-Govt HS Chowadi District Jammu; Ajay Kumar Master Govt HS Fatehpur District Poonch; Prithvi Raj Bhagat Master Govt MS Phagsoo Zone Zone Thathri District Doda; Suresh Kumar Master Govt HSS Poonch District Poonch; Munir Hussain Master Govt HS Fatehpur District Poonch; Ravinder Kumar Master Govt MS Sullari zone Billawar District Kathua; Jia Lal Master Govt MS Chunana zone Billawar District Kathua; Anita Kumari Master Govt HSS Sallan District Kathua; Nisha Sharma Master Govt HSS Kathera District Kathua; Mohd Yousaf Master Govt LHS Manjmi Zone Bhagwah District Doda; Rajneesh Rana Master Govt HS Said Garh District Jammu; Zulf QuarAli Malik Master Govt MS Berli zone Billawar District Kathua; Vipan Zerial Master Govt SRML HSS Jammu District Jammu; Yog Raj Master Govt HS Thein District Kathua; Davinder Kour Master Govt HS Digiana District Jammu; Veena Kumari Master Govt HS Bhallar District Kathua; Kanchan Bala Sharma Master Govt Model HSS Basohli District Kathua; Ram Paul Master Govt HS Sanoora District Samba; Sudha Sharma Master Govt MS Amola Zone Marheen District Kathua; Kanchan Sharma Master Govt HS Bhallar District Kathua; Ganesh Kumar Sharma Master Govt HS RP Surara District Samba; Gian Singh Master Govt HSS Pallan District Kathua; Chhavi Chhaya Master Govt Girls HSS Miran Sahib District Jammu; Sunita Devi Master Govt HS Digiana District Jammu; Harpal Singh Jr. Asstt working in this Directorate; and Rajesh Kumar Jr. Asstt working in this Directorate.