Govt gives Coast Guard power to board, search, detain any vessel or arrest people

New Delhi: The Coast Guard can now board, search, detain any vessel or even arrest any person involved in offences within the area of maritime zone of India, according to a Defence Ministry notification.

A Coast Guard official said earlier, the maritime security agency had powers to board and detain vessels under the Customs Act and NDPS Act but under the new government order, dated December 2, it can carry out the same activities under the Coast Guard Act. (PTI)