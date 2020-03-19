Govt gave internet access to journalists, banks during Kashmir shutdown: Dhotre

Agency

New Delhi: Professionals, including journalists and bankers, and select public premises were given internet access for carrying out their work during the time of shutdown in Kashmir, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that state governments are empowered to issue orders for temporary suspension of internet services to maintain law and order in the state or part thereof under the provisions contained in the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

He further said that records related to internet shutdowns ordered by state governments are not maintained by either Department of Telecom or Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dhotre said that the government is conscious of the requirements and difficulties likely to be faced by the general public and professionals including journalists etc due to measures taken for safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, maintaining public order and for prevention of loss of human life and property.