Govt forms committee for selection of vacant posts in JTFRP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Governor’s Administration on Tuesday accorded sanction to the constitution of Selection Committee for selection of various vacant positions in World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

According to the order issued by the GAD, the Committee shall be headed by Administrative Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department.

The members of the Committee include Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic & Reconstruction Agency, Director General, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, Representative of GAD (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), and Director Technical JTFRP.

While Director P&C, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.