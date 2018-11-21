Govt forms committee for selection of vacant posts in JTFRP

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Governor’s Administration on Tuesday accorded sanction to the constitution of Selection Committee for selection of various vacant positions in World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).
According to the order issued by the GAD, the Committee shall be headed by Administrative Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department.
The members of the Committee include Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic & Reconstruction Agency, Director General, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, Representative of GAD (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), and Director Technical JTFRP.
While Director P&C, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper