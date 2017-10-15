Govt focused on holistic development: Speaker

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said that the Government was focused on development of every part of the state, particularly upgrading of basic amenities and raising socio-economic status of people.

He was speaking at a public meeting organized to listen to the demands of residents of Meenia colony and review the status of development works being executed in the area.

“Since people are ultimate beneficiaries of the government policies, our focus is on the holistic development of every constituency” he said.

The Speaker gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the locals pertaining to augmentation of PDD and PHE infrastructure besides improving the drainage systems in the colony. The Speaker assured them to resolve their issues on priority and issued on spot instructions to the concerned officers for immediate redress of their problems.

“To provide better facilities to the people is government’s top priority and to meet this target massive infrastructural development activities have been started across Gandhi Nagar Constituency to improve civic and other amenities. With this objective an effective mechanism has been put in place to identify and record the problems being faced by the people for a prompt solution,” the Speaker asserted.

Listing the developmental initiatives initiated in the Gandhi Nagar constituency, the Speaker said besides development focus is also being laid on efficient service delivery and good governance

Emphasizing on collaborative efforts for all-round development of the state, the Speaker called upon the people to actively participate in the development process to reap the fruitful outcome.

Meanwhile, the locals expressed their gratitude to the Speaker for taking up their demands of on priority and executing various developmental works in the area.

The Speaker said that more such public meetings would be held to strengthen the agenda of participatory governance.

Senior functionaries of concerned departments, Senior Politician Baldev Baloria besides prominent citizens of the areas were present on the occasion.

Later, the Speaker distributed free gas connections among the women beneficiaries at Gangyal. He urged the people to take benefits of various welfare schemes launched by the state and central government for the uplift of their socio economic status.