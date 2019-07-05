Govt fails to root-out corruption despite tall claims: Vakil

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: People’s Conference, Senior Vice President and former Minister, Abdul Gani Vakil on Friday said that despite making tall claims, the Governor, Satya Pal Malik led administration failed to root out corruption in the State.

Vakil said that Malik had assured action against those bigwigs, who are involved in corruption and have accumulated huge illegal wealth. “Much is being discussed about rooting-out of corrupt in the State; however, nothing is happening on ground level,” the senior PC leader said while addressing a party convention at Nowpora-Kalan in Rafiabad.

Accusing People’s Democratic Party, National Conference and Congress of crippling the State’s Accountability Commission during their regimes, Vakil said there are cases registered with the Commission against most of the leaders of these parties. It was really astonishing that various former ministers from these parties, got stay orders from the Court to escape from law of the land, he added. “From past decade, there has been no effort from the successive regimes to remove these stay orders,” Vakil said.

Lambasting National Conference, the senior PC leader called ‘ridiculous’ all the party’s pseudo assurances to safeguard special status of the State by making 42 amendments in Article 370 by applying central laws. He said that the NC, during its regimes, made amendments in Article 35-A, which defines state-subject of the state. NC was responsible for reducing the Article to a hallow, he added.

Vakil also blamed NC for forging an alliance with Congress, who was responsible for abolishing 1953-position and the post of Prime Minister and Sadr-e-Riyasat in the State. Looking at all these facts, how can we expect from the NC to safeguard Article 370, he questioned.