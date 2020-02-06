Govt failed to provide basic amenities in rural areas: LJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing resentment over recent visit of Union Minister to J&K for not visiting KP migrant camps, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday said that Govt failed to provide basic amenities to people, especially in rural areas.

Briefing media persons here, Dr Sanjay Saraf, National President Youth LJP said that 36 Central ministers visited J&K Union Territory in connection with public outreach programme and did not even bother to visit Kashmiri Pandit migrant camp for 36 seconds. He demanded full-fledged Internet service in J&K Union Territory, compensation to affected farmers and orchardists, release of honorarium in favour of VDC members, regularisation of daily-rated workers working in PHE, PDD, etc.

Saraf further said that water treatment plant at Jagti is out of order and contaminated water is being provided to migrants. He added that various welfare schemes sponsored by Central Government have not been implemented in J&K UT. Saraf urged the Lt Governor to address all grievances of KP migrants at the earliest so that the suffering community can have a sigh of relief.

Others present on the occasion included Rakesh Kumar Dogra State President Youth, Gul Mohammad Rafiqi former MLA, Anita Chandpuri President Women Wing, Sardari Lal Provincial President, Rohit Badyal National Secretary Youth, Sanjay Raina Minority Cell President and Ajaz Sufi Councilor (SMC).