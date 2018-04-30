‘Govt failed to mitigate public problems’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A meeting of office bearers and workers of National Conference (NC) was held on Monday at Udhampur under its Provincial Vice President Advocate Choudhary Mohammad Shafi in which large number of party workers and other prominent persons participated.

The speakers strongly criticised the Coalition Government and said that both these north and south poles are unable to sort out their parties’ grievances due to which the people of the three regions of State are suffering. They said that the government is not able to provide the basic facilities to people which include power, water, ration and road connectivity.

Shafi said that the projects which were taken in hand by the earlier Government have been left uncompleted. Due to new ration policy the poor SC/ST people have not been given the correct ration cards and the well up and upper class people have been given the SC/ST ration cards, he alleged adding that despite pointing out the errors the department has shown inability to rectify the same. He said that these points have been highlighted in the Board meetings also but all in vain.

He urged the CAPD Minister to look into the wrongly prepared ration cards so that the deserving people do not suffer.

Prominent among those present include Lal Chand, Musafir, Advocate Rajesh Gupta, Ram Parshotam Sharma, Vijay Khajuria, Haji Siraj Din, Raj Kapoor, Madan Lal Sharma, Pandit Prem Nath, Madhu Verma, Safdar Tak, Sheikh Tanveer, Rattan Lal Sharma, Gurbachan Singh, Chhaju Ram, Choudhary Qasim Khatana, K.K Raina, Gobind Ram Sharma and Abdul Karim.