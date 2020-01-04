Govt failed to enhance medical allowance of pensioners: MULBPA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Municipal and Urban Local Bodies Pensioners Association (MULBPA), Jammu and Kashmir said that the government has been failed to enhance the medical allowance of pensioners at par with Central Government employees and pensioners.

In the meeting held here, B.S Jamwal, President MULBPA said that J&K has now become Union Territory thus the pensioners are entitled to get the same benefits which are being provided to the Central Government employees and pensioners. He further appealed to the government to extend the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Scheme to pensioners, whose annual pension is less than Rs 5 lakh.

The association members comprising B.S Jamwal, K.G Khajuria, B.D Verma and Attar Singh expressed gratitude to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for protecting the job and land of J&K people.

Among others who were present included R.K Gupta, Jawahar Lal Sharma, D.P Kotwal, Shiv Kumar Sharma, J.R Sharma, Bahu-ud-Din, S.K Singh, Kartar Singh Jamwal, Gurdev Singh, Indu Bhushan, M.L Gupta, Tarsem Lal Gupta, C.L Koul and Mohan Lal Pandita.