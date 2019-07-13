Govt failed to check quality of milk, its products: CPO

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Consumer Protection Organization, J&K, expressed resentment against the working of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD), Legal Metrology Department and Food Safety Department of DFCO for not showing serious concern towards the quality of milk and milk products available in the market. Briefing media persons here, DR Danish, President Consumer Protection Organization, J&K, said that the department concerned has increased the prices of milk and milk products but it’s unfortunate that nobody is showing its concern towards the quality of milk and milk products. He expressed anguish against the way the rates have been revised and refixed to the discomfort of consumers’ interests. Among those who were present in the press conference include Subhash Khanna, Ranjod Sharma and Dr Santosh Sharma.
