Govt eyes PPP Mode to get SRTC back on track

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: After failing to revive the loss making State owned State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC), the Government is going to outsource SRTC on Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode.

For the last four years, SRTC has witnessed heavy losses of over Rs. 125 crore and its assets are lying defunct. Officials revealed that SRTC suffered Rs. 25 crore losses during 2012-13, around Rs. 40 crore in 2013-2014 and Rs. 30 crore in 2014-2015. During 2015-2016, officials informed that the Corporation suffered around Rs. 30 crore losses.

The SRTC suffered losses of Rs 15 crore to its assets during September 2014 floods. Most of the employees of SRTC are working without salaries as it has turned a “loss making institution” for the government. “The lackadaisical approach of the authorities was the reason for its heavy losses,” an official of SRTC said.

“Officials have failed to manage the functioning of SRTC unlike in other states where the State owned corporations have turned a profit making institutions,” the official added.

Officials said most of the vehicles of the SRTC are lying defunct as authorities have failed to repair them.

The Corporation had around 1,800 vehicles including buses and trucks in 1990s but now the number has reduced to less than 900. “This is because of mismanagement of the authorities,” the official said.

Sources said the government has not been providing any financial assistance to SRTC for the past many years for its revival rather it has established offices on its land at various places. “We have now very less land available for its operations. It seems difficult to bail out SRTC from the financial crisis,” the official said.

Government is setting up Tehzeeb Mehal on SRTC land near TRC Srinagar. Similarly in Jammu, large chunks of land owned by SRTC were used for other purposes.

Minister of State for Transport Sunil Sharma admitted that SRTC was facing problems in continuing its operations. “But we are making efforts for its revival. We are going to start its operation on public private partnership mode. Both the SRTC and the private operators will be the shareholders of the profit,” he said.

Sharma said that government was making efforts to provide best transport system in State.