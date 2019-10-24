Govt extends engagement of consultant FSL for one year

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday gave extension to engagement of Dr K P C Gandhi, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and ex-director Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Labs (FSL) as consultant to the Jammu and Kashmir government on forensic science for three years. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the extension in engagement of Dr. K.P.C Gandhi, former IGP and Director of Andhra Pradesh, Forensic Laboratory as Consultant to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a further period of one year with effect from September 25, 2019 on the same terms and conditions as laid down in Government Order No. 297-Home of 2018 dated September 24, 2019,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home.