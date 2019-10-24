Govt extends engagement of consultant FSL for one year

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Wednesday gave extension to engagement of Dr K P C Gandhi, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and ex-director Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Labs (FSL) as consultant to the Jammu and Kashmir government on forensic science for three years. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the extension in engagement of Dr. K.P.C Gandhi, former IGP and Director of Andhra Pradesh, Forensic Laboratory as Consultant to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a further period of one year with effect from September 25, 2019 on the same terms and conditions as laid down in Government Order No. 297-Home of 2018 dated September 24, 2019,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
Big B discharged from hospital
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper