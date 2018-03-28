Govt extends amnesty till May 16 for pending tax cases

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government has extended the amnesty for settlement of unresolved issues under the old tax regime till May 16, 2018 to facilitate smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax.

As per an order issued by the Finance department here today, ‘The due date of depositing first instalment as per the provisions of the scheme prescribed vide government Order No 39-FD of 2018, dated 05-02-2018, is extended by a period of 45 days. The due date for depositing first instalment shall now be 16th May 2018.’