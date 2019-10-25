Govt establishes winter secretariat in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Governor’s administration on Thursday ordered establishment of winter secretariat in the summer capital.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of winter secretariat at Srinagar with effect from October 28, 2019, the first working day alter the closure of offices at Srinagar,” reads the order issued by the General Administration Department.

According to the GAD order, the winter secretariat would be staffed with eight officers besides subordinate staff.

The officers and subordinate staff deployed for the winter secretariat at Srinagar include Kuldeep Kumar Sidha, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir. He will hold the additional charge of Incharge Winter Secretariat in addition to his own duties; Tahira Tabasum, Under Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department; Ghulam Rasool Mir, Private Secretary, Labour & Employment Department; Shafia Hassan, Senior Stenographer, Governor’s Office, Civil Secretariat; Nissar Ahmad Bhat Senior Stenographer, in the Personal Section of Secretary (Technical), Power Development Department;. Mohammad Asif Naqeeb, Senior Assistant, Health & Medical Education Department; Mohd. Azher Ud Din, Junior Assistant, Housing & Urban Development Department; Sajjid Majid, Junior Assistant, Tribal Affairs Department; Mohammad Maqbool Dar, Orderly, JKI Limited, presently deployed in the General Administration Department; Nissar Ahmad Pandith, Class-IV, JKI, presently deployed in the General Administration Department; and Farooq Ahmad Mir, Orderly, JKI Limited, presently deployed in the General Administration Department.