Govt enhances pay of senior assistants

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday enhanced pay of Senior Assistants of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the stepping up of pay in favour of 28 Senior Assistants of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service from Rs 29,200 (Cell-01) to Rs 30,100 (Cell-02) in the Pay Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) with effect from July 1, 2018 to bring them at par with their junior counterpart Imtiyaz Hussain Malla, Senior Assistant with next date of increment on July 1, 2019,” reads the GAD order.

The Senior Assistants whose pay has been enhanced include Mohammad Sajid Bhat, Nahida Nissar, Priya Khanna, Faheem Ali, Mohammad Altaf Wani, Sami-ullah Ahanger, Yousuf Mushtag, Vikas Sharma, Mohammad Younis Sheikh, Younus Ahmad Lone, Khursheed Ahmad Wani, Goosiya Jan, Humaira Zahoor, Anil Singh Manhas, Showket Ahmad Reshi, Ashish Jerwal, Adil Bashir Ahanger, Vijay Kumar, Avtar Krishan, Sudesh Kumar, Tarsem Lal, Abdul Majeed Loon, Mehrai-u-Din Sheikh, Rifat Aara Lone, Imtiyaz Ahmad Najar, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Muzafar Ahmad Bhat and Sunil Kumar.