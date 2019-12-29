Govt enhances DA of employees, pensioners under 6th, 5th CPC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Giving New Year’s gift to employees of Jammu and Kashmir government, drawing pay under 6th and 5th CPC, the Government enhanced their Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from July 1, 2019.

As per an order issued, “In continuation to Government Order No. 388-F of 2019 dated July 10, 2019, it is hereby ordered that Government employees continuing to draw their Pay as per 6th CPC shall get enhanced Dearness Allowance by 10 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019.”

“In continuation to Government Order No. 409-F of 2018 dated September 24, 2018, it is hereby ordered that Government pensioners/family pensioners continuing to draw their pension/family pension as per 6th CPC shall get enhanced Dearness Allowance by six per cent with effect from January 1, 2019 and further by 10 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019,” another order stated.

“In continuation to Government Order No. 387-F of 2019 dated July 10, 2019, it is hereby ordered that Government employees continuing to draw their Pay as per 5th CPC shall get enhanced Dearness Allowance by 17 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019,” reads the government order.

According to another order, government revised the Rate of Interest on General Provident Fund and other similar funds.

“Pursuant to the notification F No: 5(2)-B (PD)/2019 dated October 21, 2019 issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, it is hereby ordered that the accumulations at the credit of subscribers to General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at rate of 7.9 per cent for 3rd quarter of the financial year 2019-20 i.e., October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019,” reads the order.