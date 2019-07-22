Govt endeavouring to create massive tourism infra: Navin

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce and Tourism Department, Naveen K Choudhary on Sunday reviewed the progress of ongoing works of “Integrated Tourist Facilities” taken up at Mantalai at a meeting held here under his chairmanship.

The project is being constructed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The approximate cost of the project is Rs. 86.27 crore.

Speaking at the meeting, Choudhary said that with the completion of the project, not only the tourism of the area will boost, but it will also provide solace to nature and spiritual lovers, besides boosting the economy of the area tremendously.

Underlining the need for creating additional faculties for the tourists like eatery, shopping and residential conveniences there, he directed the Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to work out a proposal in this regard and submit the same to the Government at the earliest for funding.

He also directed the CEO, PDA to come up with a proposal to make Yoga Centre functional, besides outsourcing the existing hotel/structures at Dharinder Brahamchari Ashram. He also directed for mapping all the trekking routes of the area to promote it as trekkers’ heaven.

The Yoga Centre being established under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme includes, Meditation Enclave in the lap of nature which will provide spiritual feast to the numinous people. Wellness Spa, Ayurveda Complex with separate area for traditional Indian Spa Therapies, Library and Archiving Centre will also be made available there.

The Project Manager of Executing Agency (NPCC), K.R Rana made detailed presentation of the project and assured its completion before the deadline of December, 2020.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary visited the site proposed for Food Park to be built by the Industry and Commerce Department on 25 Kanal of land at Sangote (Cheneni). The said Food Park will provide facility to the vegetable and fruit growers to sell their produce at their doorsteps. He directed the General Manager Industries Udhampur to expedite the formulation of its DPR.

Among others present in the meeting were Director Tourism Jammu, Deepika K. Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, Pran Singh, General Manager Industries Udhampur, Suram Chand Sharma, AD Tourism, Ambika Bali and other functionaries of the Tourism and Industries Department.