Govt employees to get incentives for acquiring higher qualifications

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government granted incentives to government employees for acquiring fresh higher qualification.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Incentive for acquiring fresh higher qualification by a government employee in fields that are directly relevant to the employee’s job. The one-time lump-sum incentive for acquiring fresh higher qualification shall be permissible to employees at different rates. For Ph.D or equivalent, the employees will get Rs 30,000, for PG Degree/Diploma of duration more than one year or equivalent employees will get Rs 25,000, for PG Degree/Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent employees will get Rs 20,000, for Degree/Diploma of duration more than three years, or equivalent employees will get Rs 15,000 and for Degree/Diploma of duration three years or less, or equivalent they will get Rs 10,000,” reads the government order.

“The incentive will not be available for the qualifications which are laid down as essential or desirable qualifications in the recruitment rules for the post and no incentive shall be allowed for acquiring higher qualification purely on academic or literary subjects. The acquisition of the qualification should be directly related to the functions of the post held by him/her, or to the functions to be performed in the next higher post. There should be direct nexus between the functions of the post and the qualification acquired and that it should contribute to the efficiency of the government servant,” the order stated and added, “The quantum of incentive will be uniform for all posts, irrespective of their classification or grade or the department and the incentive shall not be admissible where the government servant is sponsored by the government or he/she avails study leave for acquiring the qualification.”

“The incentive would be given only for higher qualification acquired after induction into service and no incentive would be admissible if an appointment is made in relaxation of the educational qualification and if employee acquires the requisite qualification for such appointment at a later date. The qualifications meriting grant of incentive should be recognized by University Grants Commission, respective regulatory bodies like AICTE, Medical Council of India, etc. set up by Central/State Government or recognized by the Government and the incentive shall be limited to maximum two times in an employee’s career, with a minimum gap of two years between successive grants,” the order further stated and added, “The government servant should prefer the claim within six months from the date of acquisition of the higher qualification. The incentive as per this government order will be admissible for aforesaid qualifications acquired on or after October 31, 2019. Government Servants, who have acquired the fresh higher qualification on or after 31st October, 2019 till the date of issuance of this Government Order, may also claim these incentives within six months from the date of issuance of this Government Order.”