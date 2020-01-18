Govt employees asked to take National Voters’ Day pledge on Jan 25

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a mark of celebration of National Voters’ Day, the government instructed all the staff and officers of the government to take the National Voters’ Day pledge on January 25, 2020 at around 11.00 AM to promote democratic electoral participation.

“The National Voters’ Day is being celebrated across the country on January 25, 2020 to register the newly eligible youth (18+) in the electoral roll and also to promote electoral participation,” reads the circular issued by General Administration Department.

“In order to promote awareness among the people especially the newly eligible young voters in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India has advised the Government to issue necessary instructions to Schools and Educational Institutions to observe National Voters’ Day for infusion of democratic values by organizing debates, declamations, mock polls, drawing and quiz competitions on or during the run-up to National Voters’ Day with the theme of “Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy”. It has been informed that necessary technical support inputs shall be facilitated by the Chief Electoral Officer,” it stated.

Besides, it added, the Election Commission of India has also requested to instruct all the staff and officers of the Government to take the National Voters’ Day pledge on January 25, 2020 preferably at around 11:00 AM, to promote democratic electoral participation.

Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners/ Heads of Departments to strictly comply with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.