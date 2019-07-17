Govt employee dies in road mishap

State Times News KATHUA: A government employee was killed in road mishap in Kathua on Tuesday. As per the details, a car fell into a gorge near Bani as a result driver of the car got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar, resident of Ward No. 16 Kathua. He was posted in Irrigation department. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper