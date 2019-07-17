Govt employee dies in road mishap

State Times News

KATHUA: A government employee was killed in road mishap in Kathua on Tuesday.

As per the details, a car fell into a gorge near Bani as a result driver of the car got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar, resident of Ward No. 16 Kathua. He was posted in Irrigation department. Police has registered a case and started investigation.